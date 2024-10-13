Congress & Samajwadi Party: Strategic Talks for UP Bypolls Amid Alliance Dynamics

Congress strategists are in active discussions with the Samajwadi Party regarding ticket distribution for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls. This comes after the SP declared candidates for six of the ten available seats, following Congress's recent electoral defeat in Haryana.

The Congress, focusing on strengthening its strategies for the 2027 UP assembly elections, had initially aimed to contest five seats in the bypolls. However, the SP's announcement has intensified negotiations between the two allies. The parties hope to challenge BJP's dominance and bring an end to its 'jungle raj' in the state.

Despite setbacks, Congress leaders remain optimistic about future possibilities and stress the importance of their alliance with the SP. Political experts note that seats like Meerapur and Khair, previously less favorable for the SP, might be offered to the Congress to sustain the coalition. The bypolls are yet to be scheduled, and the political landscape in UP continues to evolve amid these tactical maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)