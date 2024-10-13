Political Tensions Rise After Tragic Murder of NCP Leader Siddique

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has ignited political tensions in Maharashtra. The BJP has criticized opposition parties for what it terms 'petty politics' in the wake of the killing.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister aged 66, was fatally shot by three assailants outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai. This incident has led to questions about the state's law and order, especially with the assembly elections approaching.

Former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, a BJP national spokesperson, has assured that the Maharashtra Police will pursue all involved in Siddique's murder. He accused opposition leaders of making insensitive remarks on a sensitive issue, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)