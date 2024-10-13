Political Tensions Rise After Tragic Murder of NCP Leader Siddique
The recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has become a contentious issue in Maharashtra, with BJP criticizing opposition parties for petty politics. Sixty-six-year-old Siddique was shot and killed in Mumbai, sparking concerns over the state's law and order with elections nearing.
- Country:
- India
The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has ignited political tensions in Maharashtra. The BJP has criticized opposition parties for what it terms 'petty politics' in the wake of the killing.
Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister aged 66, was fatally shot by three assailants outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai. This incident has led to questions about the state's law and order, especially with the assembly elections approaching.
Former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, a BJP national spokesperson, has assured that the Maharashtra Police will pursue all involved in Siddique's murder. He accused opposition leaders of making insensitive remarks on a sensitive issue, emphasizing the seriousness of the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections
Kejriwal Slams Severe Law and Order Breakdown in Delhi
JJP-ASP Alliance Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Haryana Elections
Rahul Gandhi: The Future Leader of India's Opposition
Rahul Gandhi is leading opposition, he will lead the country too: Sachin Pilot to PTI.