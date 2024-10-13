Lukashenko: Russia's Nuclear Policy Shift to Deter Western Aggression
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko supports Russia's revised nuclear weapon policy, claiming it will deter Western nations. President Putin announced expanded scenarios for nuclear response, prompting discussions on Western military aid to Ukraine. Lukashenko asserts the policy change responds to escalating Western intent and cautions against dismissing Russia's nuclear warnings.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has endorsed recent changes to Russia's nuclear weapons policy, describing them as a necessary deterrent against Western aggression. He believes the policy shift will temper the enthusiasm of Western adversaries by addressing 'hotheads' who failed to heed Moscow's nuclear signals earlier this year.
On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed an extension of scenarios warranting nuclear consideration, citing a potential attack with aircraft, missiles, or drones. The announcement follows U.S. and UK discussions over permitting Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian targets, prompting Moscow's stern response.
Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Putin, argues this policy update was overdue, emphasizing that it is intended to counter potential Western strikes. Meanwhile, Ukraine accuses Russia of nuclear intimidation, with President Zelenskiy urging allies to disregard Putin's threats, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
