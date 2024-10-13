PM Modi Commends Milestones of PM GatiShakti on Unexpected Delhi Visit

In an unexpected visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the third anniversary of PM GatiShakti by touring the Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. The center highlights the significant accomplishments and impact of the initiative since its inception.

Modi praised the swift planning and execution of national projects attributed to PM GatiShakti, noting its broad adoption across various sectors. This has accelerated progress toward the vision of a developed India, according to a government release. During his visit, Modi also commended the ODOP initiative for boosting district-level product selection and branding.

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has identified 156 infrastructure gaps in sectors like coal, steel, and transportation. To address these efficiently, digital surveys have been utilized, significantly speeding up project planning. Highlighted in a government release, the Ministry of Railways has planned over 400 projects within a year, contributing to 27,000 km of new railway lines.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) has been instrumental in synchronizing infrastructure development, conducting 81 meetings to evaluate 213 projects worth Rs 15.48 lakh crore. The initiative strives for cohesive growth by integrating data from 44 ministries and 36 states and UTs, with 81 NPG meetings assessing 213 projects valued at Rs 15.48 lakh crore.

Aiding infrastructure development, PM GatiShakti also focuses on social sectors. Using mobile apps in conjunction with GIS data layers, 45 lakh Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups have been mapped. Over 10 lakh Anganwadi Centres are now strategically planned to better meet nutritional needs. Additionally, the framework has been demonstrated on international platforms to foster global collaboration, with ongoing MOUs with nations like Nepal and Bangladesh.

