Delhi's Air Quality Triumph: Minister Applauds Public and Government Efforts

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted the remarkable success of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in combating rising air pollution in the capital city. He noted that Delhi recorded 200 days of good air quality for the second successive year, criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for propagating misinformation about pollution levels.

Rai attributed this achievement to the joint efforts of the AAP administration and Delhi residents, and called for further cooperation from the central government to reduce pollution ahead of winter. He emphasized the typically poor air quality post-Dussehra, but noted Delhi's unusual recent clean air.

The Minister presented data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirming Delhi's 200 good air quality days over two consecutive years. Rai dismissed BJP's false pollution increase claims, urging verification through the CPCB and the Union Environment Minister. He advocated for the adoption of artificial rainfall technology to combat pollution.

