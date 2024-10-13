Left Menu

US Bolsters Israel's Defense with THAAD Deployment Amid Rising Tensions

The United States plans to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to Israel to enhance its air defenses amid escalating tensions with Iran. This move, authorized by President Joe Biden, follows Iran's missile attacks on Israel and aims to deter further aggression despite Iranian warnings.

The United States is stepping up its military support for Israel by deploying a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery, a decision confirmed by the Pentagon on Sunday. This decision comes in the wake of Iran's warning for Washington to avoid military involvement in Israel.

According to Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the deployment was approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin under President Joe Biden's orders. The THAAD battery aims to strengthen Israel's defenses following recent Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

This deployment could potentially exacerbate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, despite diplomatic efforts to maintain peace. The move comes amidst ongoing clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, adding further complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

