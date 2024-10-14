Clinton Rallies Georgia Voters for Harris' Campaign in Albany
Former President Bill Clinton addressed churchgoers in Albany, Georgia, urging support for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid. Highlighting unity and civility, he criticized divisive politics while emphasizing Harris' achievements. Clinton's visit is part of a strategic effort to boost voter turnout in Georgia's pivotal electoral landscape.
In a resounding call to action, former President Bill Clinton reached out to churchgoers in Albany, Georgia, emphasizing the importance of rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign during a recent church service.
Addressing a crowd that warmly welcomed him with a standing ovation at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Clinton stressed the significance of unity and repairing political divides, while denouncing the divisive strategies seen in modern politics. "Blaming, dividing, demeaning — they get you a bunch of votes at election time, but they don't work," Clinton warned.
Georgia's pivotal role in the upcoming presidential race is undeniable, with its 16 electoral votes hanging in the balance. Clinton's timely visit to the region highlighted the critical importance of voter turnout, particularly among Black voters, who could be the deciding factor in tipping the scales in favor of the Democrats this election year.
