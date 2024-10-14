Mumbai Co-Conspirator Arrested in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai police have apprehended Pravin Lonkar, a 28-year-old man from Pune, for his alleged involvement in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Lonkar, labeled a 'co-conspirator,' was arrested as police continue their search for his brother, Shubham Lonkar, an official reported.

Police stated that Siddique was ambushed and fatally shot by three individuals. Investigators are exploring potential motives, such as political rivalry or contract killing, while conducting a probe into the source of the shooters' logistical support.

A Mumbai court has remanded Gurmail Baljit Singh in custody and verified that another shooter, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, is not a minor. Several investigatory teams have been deployed across Maharashtra to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)