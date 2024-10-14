Left Menu

Mumbai Co-Conspirator Arrested in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai police have arrested Pravin Lonkar in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Efforts are ongoing to arrest his brother Shubham, who, along with Pravin, 'enlisted' two shooters for the crime. Several angles, including political rivalry, are being investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 08:39 IST
Mumbai Co-Conspirator Arrested in Baba Siddique Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have apprehended Pravin Lonkar, a 28-year-old man from Pune, for his alleged involvement in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Lonkar, labeled a 'co-conspirator,' was arrested as police continue their search for his brother, Shubham Lonkar, an official reported.

Police stated that Siddique was ambushed and fatally shot by three individuals. Investigators are exploring potential motives, such as political rivalry or contract killing, while conducting a probe into the source of the shooters' logistical support.

A Mumbai court has remanded Gurmail Baljit Singh in custody and verified that another shooter, Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, is not a minor. Several investigatory teams have been deployed across Maharashtra to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024