President Murmu's Historic Visit: Strengthening India-Africa Relations

President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a historic three-nation tour, starting in Algeria, marking the first Indian Head of State visit to the country. Strengthening India-Africa ties, she interacts with the Indian community and aims to deepen diplomatic relations through meetings with Algerian leaders and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 14-10-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:11 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Algeria

President Droupadi Murmu has initiated a historic diplomatic mission by visiting Algeria, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to the North African nation. This tour aims to fortify India-Africa ties, demonstrating India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing its global standing.

During her visit, President Murmu is expected to hold significant discussions with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and explore collaborative opportunities at the King Abdulla Science and Technology Centre, established by Indian firm Shapoorji Pallonji. Her engagement with the close-knit Indian community highlights their pivotal role in advancing India's soft power in the region.

The visit also reflects on the longstanding ties between India and Algeria, rooted in shared history and cultural exchanges. The Indian community in Algeria, both through professional contributions and cultural influence, continues to act as a bridge, furthering India's interests and sowing seeds for future cooperation between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

