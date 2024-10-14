President Murmu's Historic Visit: Strengthening India-Africa Relations

President Droupadi Murmu has initiated a historic diplomatic mission by visiting Algeria, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to the North African nation. This tour aims to fortify India-Africa ties, demonstrating India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing its global standing.

During her visit, President Murmu is expected to hold significant discussions with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and explore collaborative opportunities at the King Abdulla Science and Technology Centre, established by Indian firm Shapoorji Pallonji. Her engagement with the close-knit Indian community highlights their pivotal role in advancing India's soft power in the region.

The visit also reflects on the longstanding ties between India and Algeria, rooted in shared history and cultural exchanges. The Indian community in Algeria, both through professional contributions and cultural influence, continues to act as a bridge, furthering India's interests and sowing seeds for future cooperation between the two countries.

