Taiwan Tensions Rise Amid China's Strategic Military Drills

China conducted large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, involving an aircraft carrier and warplanes, following Taiwan's National Day. This move was sparked by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's refusal to accept Beijing's demands. Taiwan deployed defenses in response, while China sanctioned pro-independence Taiwanese individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:42 IST
In a significant display of military power, China commenced extensive exercises in the Taiwan Strait, mobilizing an array of forces including an aircraft carrier. This move underscores the growing tensions between the two nations, as Taiwan celebrated its National Day last week.

China's drills were announced days after Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, firmly stated that China has no right to represent Taiwan. In response, Taiwan activated its defenses by deploying warships and tracking Chinese military activities closely with missile and radar systems.

Additionally, China imposed sanctions on two Taiwanese pro-independence figures for their actions promoting Taiwan's autonomy. Despite the heightening strain, Taipei residents express resilience, accustomed to such military gestures from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

