Lithuania's Social Democrats Poised for Leadership After Election Win

The leader of Lithuania's main opposition Social Democrats, Vilija Blinkeviciute, has voiced her confidence in becoming the next prime minister following her party's electoral success.

Securing 19% of the vote, the Social Democrats narrowly surpassed the current Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's Homeland Union, which obtained 18%. The Social Democrats intend to enhance public services and impose higher taxes on the affluent while maintaining a firm policy towards Russia.

Despite outgoing premier Simonyte's claims of potential continued leadership, analysts doubt the feasibility given her party's coalition challenges. The election focused on domestic concerns, with national security also a pivotal issue amidst ongoing regional tensions involving Russia.

