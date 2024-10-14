Left Menu

Lithuania's Social Democrats Poised for Leadership After Election Win

Following Lithuania's parliamentary election, Social Democrats led by Vilija Blinkeviciute anticipate forming the next government. They secured 19% of the vote, edging past other parties. The party plans to uphold a stringent stance on Russia, enhance public services, and tax the wealthy more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:46 IST
Lithuania's Social Democrats Poised for Leadership After Election Win

The leader of Lithuania's main opposition Social Democrats, Vilija Blinkeviciute, has voiced her confidence in becoming the next prime minister following her party's electoral success.

Securing 19% of the vote, the Social Democrats narrowly surpassed the current Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's Homeland Union, which obtained 18%. The Social Democrats intend to enhance public services and impose higher taxes on the affluent while maintaining a firm policy towards Russia.

Despite outgoing premier Simonyte's claims of potential continued leadership, analysts doubt the feasibility given her party's coalition challenges. The election focused on domestic concerns, with national security also a pivotal issue amidst ongoing regional tensions involving Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024