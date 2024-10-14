Left Menu

Poland Debates Asylum Rights Amid Migration Crisis

Poland is grappling with a migration crisis as Prime Minister Donald Tusk proposes suspending asylum rights. The move has caused rifts within the ruling coalition, facing criticism for potentially violating international law. Migration remains a pressing issue, influencing upcoming presidential elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 14-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:26 IST
Poland Debates Asylum Rights Amid Migration Crisis
Donald Tusk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's political landscape is tense after Prime Minister Donald Tusk proposed suspending asylum rights, a move that has sparked dissension within the ruling coalition. The proposal, seen as part of a hardline stance on migration, emerges amid concerns over constitutional and international law compliance.

Since 2021, Poland has faced migration challenges with significant border crossings from Belarus, prompting the government to act. Prime Minister Tusk's announcement has received widespread public support but has drawn criticism from human rights groups.

Parliament Speaker Szymon Holownia, a key coalition partner, distanced himself from Tusk's plan, emphasizing the sanctity of asylum rights in international law. Holownia insists any legislative suspension requires a state of emergency declaration, highlighting the coalition's internal divisions on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

