Tensions Escalate: China Simulates Taiwan Blockade in Military Drills

China conducted extensive military exercises around Taiwan, simulating blockades at key ports, escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The drills, a response to Taiwan's assertions of sovereignty, saw warships and aircraft mobilized. Taiwan insists on independence, urging China to cease provocations undermining regional peace and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-10-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:46 IST
China has ramped up military pressure by deploying an aircraft carrier, ships, and warplanes around Taiwan in large-scale exercises aimed at simulating the blockade of key ports. The Chinese Defense Ministry confirmed the maneuvers were a response to Taiwan's president refusing to recognize the island as part of China.

In a show of defiance, Taiwanese officials, including President Lai Ching-te, reiterated sovereignty claims during the country's National Day celebrations, rejecting China's representation over the island. The Taiwanese government called for Beijing to halt military provocations that threaten the region.

The drills, conducted by China's People's Liberation Army, employed the country's naval, air, and missile forces. These exercises are seen as a stern warning against pro-independence activities in Taiwan, according to Chinese military spokespeople. Meanwhile, ordinary citizens in Taipei remain undeterred by these displays of force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

