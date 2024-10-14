Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: India Recalls High Commissioner from Canada

India has decided to withdraw its High Commissioner and other diplomats from Canada in response to allegations linking them to a probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The move follows the summoning of Canada's charge d'affaires by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

In a major diplomatic development, India has opted to recall its High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats from Canada. The move comes amid allegations from Canada linking Indian officials to an investigation into the assassination of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) broke the news shortly after summoning the Canadian charge d'affaires, stressing that such unfounded allegations were wholly unacceptable. It highlighted India's concern over the safety of its diplomats in a climate of extremism and violence exacerbated by the Trudeau government's actions.

The MEA also reserved India's right to enact further measures should the Canadian government's stance on extremism, violence, and separatism against India persist, putting additional strain on Indo-Canadian diplomatic relations.

