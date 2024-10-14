BJP Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections with Strategic Deliberations
The BJP, led by Amit Shah and J P Nadda, held a pivotal meeting in preparation for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Key party members discussed strategies to win over communities, notably the OBCs and Marathas, by leveraging past successes like in Haryana. The NDA aims for voter share consolidation against the MVA.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, convened a crucial meeting to strategize for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. This gathering follows their significant victory in the Haryana elections, which boosted party morale.
Prominent figures such as Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and national general secretary Vinod Tawde attended the meeting. The focus was on consolidating support from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and various communities, challenging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
The BJP aims to secure a substantial portion of Maratha votes, alongside allies Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). The party is adopting micro-management strategies, which proved successful in Haryana, to enhance its prospects in the Maharashtra elections, soon to be announced by the Election Commission.
