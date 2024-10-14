Left Menu

Freedom Party Leader Criticizes Austrian President Amidst Coalition Talks

The leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party, Herbert Kickl, criticized President Alexander Van der Bellen for his handling of coalition talks. Despite winning 29% in elections, the Freedom Party struggles to form a coalition as Van der Bellen refused to follow convention, causing tensions amid political negotiations.

In the wake of Austria's recent parliamentary elections, the far-right Freedom Party, led by Herbert Kickl, has vocally criticized President Alexander Van der Bellen's approach to coalition talks. Kickl, whose party won approximately 29% of votes, contends that Van der Bellen's refusal to allow them to form a government is exacerbating political uncertainty.

Van der Bellen, overseeing government formations, maintains that no other party is willing to govern alongside the Freedom Party, prompting him to demand clearer talks among top parties. This move has been publicly denounced by Kickl, who insists that the president's actions have sown confusion rather than clarity.

Despite previous tensions, interactions between Kickl and Van der Bellen remained courteous post-election, even as the deadlock persists. The possibility of a coalition with the conservative People's Party (OVP) was left open, yet the OVP has consistently rejected any government including Kickl, dubbing him unfit to govern, further complicating the political climate in Austria.

