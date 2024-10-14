Escalation in Lebanon and Gaza Amidst Israeli Strikes

In a significant escalation on Monday, an Israeli airstrike struck an apartment building in northern Lebanon's Aito village, killing at least 21 people, according to reports by the Lebanese Red Cross.

The strike, which targeted a region far removed from Hezbollah's southern areas of influence, comes amid intensifying hostilities between Israel and the militant group. This follows a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base, marking one of the deadliest assaults on Israel in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues operations in Gaza, lodging strikes that killed at least four people in a hospital courtyard and exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. Rights groups have raised alarms about Israel's evacuation orders in northern Gaza, pressing for international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)