Escalation in Lebanon and Gaza Amidst Israeli Strikes

An Israeli airstrike in northern Lebanon killed 21 people, following a deadly Hezbollah attack in Israel. The airstrikes have sparked significant devastation in Lebanon and Gaza, killing thousands and displacing millions. Meanwhile, Israeli rights groups warn of potential forced relocations in northern Gaza, urging international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:21 IST
In a significant escalation on Monday, an Israeli airstrike struck an apartment building in northern Lebanon's Aito village, killing at least 21 people, according to reports by the Lebanese Red Cross.

The strike, which targeted a region far removed from Hezbollah's southern areas of influence, comes amid intensifying hostilities between Israel and the militant group. This follows a Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base, marking one of the deadliest assaults on Israel in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues operations in Gaza, lodging strikes that killed at least four people in a hospital courtyard and exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis. Rights groups have raised alarms about Israel's evacuation orders in northern Gaza, pressing for international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

