IDF Drone Strike Eliminates Hezbollah Operative in Lebanon

The IDF has confirmed the elimination of a Hezbollah operative, targeting him in a drone strike in southern Lebanon's city of Ayta ash-Shab. The operative was reportedly involved in terror activities, though some reports identify him as a municipal police officer returning from a funeral.

Updated: 19-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of a Hezbollah operative in a drone strike in Ayta ash-Shab, southern Lebanon. The operation took place earlier today, targeting the individual involved in activities deemed as terrorism by the IDF.

The Hezbollah operative, according to Israeli reports, was engaged in planning and executing terror-associated activities. However, Lebanese media portray the individual as a municipal police officer, reportedly on his way home after attending a funeral. This discrepancy highlights the ongoing complexities and tensions in the region.

Ayta ash-Shab is widely recognized as a stronghold for Hezbollah, a Shiite city that has witnessed numerous conflicts in past years. The latest incident underscores the delicate balance in the area and the continuing operations by the IDF to address perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

