Kamala Harris Targets Trump, Unveils Policies to Mobilize Black Voters

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is doubling down on her message that Donald Trump endangers U.S. democracy, using material from his rallies to highlight the threat if he returns to the White House. At a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Harris showcased Trump's alarming rhetoric about "the enemy from within," drawing attention to his recent suggestion of deploying the military on Election Day.

Trump's recent speeches have referenced a supposed internal enemy, warning they are more dangerous than foreign adversaries. In an interview with Fox News, Trump implied a willingness to use military force against civilians. Despite such suggestions, as a non-incumbent, Trump cannot issue military orders on Nov. 5, Election Day.

Harris's Pennsylvania visit underscores her strategy to win the battleground state and improve support among Black voters. She announced policies aimed at Black men, including forgivable small business loans and access to the legalized recreational marijuana industry. Harris aims to energize Black voter turnout, crucial to her campaign's success.

