Left Menu

Gibran Rakabuming Raka: The Reluctant Heir of Indonesian Politics

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, initially reluctant to enter politics, is set to become the nation's youngest vice president. Influenced by his father, he gradually stepped into the political realm. His rise involves navigating family dynamics, political alliances, and a controversial court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 07:32 IST
Gibran Rakabuming Raka: The Reluctant Heir of Indonesian Politics

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the initially hesitant son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, is on the cusp of becoming the country's youngest vice president. Despite his early disinterest in politics, Gibran's trajectory was subtly yet resolutely directed by his father to maintain a foothold in the political landscape after Widodo leaves office.

Once a businessman uninterested in politics, Gibran's entry into the political arena followed Widodo's maneuvers amid evolving political dynamics, including the controversial change in eligibility age that allowed his candidacy. Observing Indonesian political traditions, Gibran's venture reflects the persistence of dynastic politics.

Ahead of the vice presidential inauguration, questions surround Gibran's prospective influence, dependent on his rapport with President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, Indonesia watches closely as generational shifts and evolving political narratives unfold in this vibrant democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024