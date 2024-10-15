Gibran Rakabuming Raka: The Reluctant Heir of Indonesian Politics

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the initially hesitant son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, is on the cusp of becoming the country's youngest vice president. Despite his early disinterest in politics, Gibran's trajectory was subtly yet resolutely directed by his father to maintain a foothold in the political landscape after Widodo leaves office.

Once a businessman uninterested in politics, Gibran's entry into the political arena followed Widodo's maneuvers amid evolving political dynamics, including the controversial change in eligibility age that allowed his candidacy. Observing Indonesian political traditions, Gibran's venture reflects the persistence of dynastic politics.

Ahead of the vice presidential inauguration, questions surround Gibran's prospective influence, dependent on his rapport with President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, Indonesia watches closely as generational shifts and evolving political narratives unfold in this vibrant democracy.

