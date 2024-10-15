Left Menu

Legacy Dispute: The Future of Lee Kuan Yew's Home

The youngest child of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew plans to apply for the demolition of his father's home, in line with the late statesman's wishes. This follows the recent death of Lee's daughter and comes amidst differing views among Lee's children regarding the home's fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:43 IST
The future of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's home hangs in the balance as his youngest son, Lee Hsien Yang, announced intentions to demolish the property. This decision aligns with his late father's wishes and follows the passing of Lee Kuan Yew's daughter last week.

Previously, Lee Kuan Yew's three children were divided on the house's fate, leading to public familial discord. Though Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's third Prime Minister and the eldest son, preferred governmental intervention to decide the home's destiny, Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang advocated for its demolition according to their father's will.

With Wei Ling's passing, Lee Hsien Yang remains the sole executor of the estate. He plans to demolish the house and construct a private dwelling for the family, urging government approval. A 2018 ministerial committee had proposed options ranging from preservation to complete demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

