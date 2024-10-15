Legacy Dispute: The Future of Lee Kuan Yew's Home

The future of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's home hangs in the balance as his youngest son, Lee Hsien Yang, announced intentions to demolish the property. This decision aligns with his late father's wishes and follows the passing of Lee Kuan Yew's daughter last week.

Previously, Lee Kuan Yew's three children were divided on the house's fate, leading to public familial discord. Though Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore's third Prime Minister and the eldest son, preferred governmental intervention to decide the home's destiny, Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang advocated for its demolition according to their father's will.

With Wei Ling's passing, Lee Hsien Yang remains the sole executor of the estate. He plans to demolish the house and construct a private dwelling for the family, urging government approval. A 2018 ministerial committee had proposed options ranging from preservation to complete demolition.

