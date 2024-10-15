Kamala Harris May Tap Into Joe Rogan's Massive Audience in Election Push

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris might soon be speaking to the listeners of famed podcaster Joe Rogan. Known for his massive following among young men, Rogan presents an opportunity for Harris to increase her appeal with this demographic, sources revealed on Monday.

Rogan's audience includes tens of millions, offering Harris a platform to address this key group, particularly aiming at Black male voters. Meanwhile, Donald Trump could also appear on Rogan's podcast, which would give both candidates an edge in the looming Election Day.

With polls showing a tight race, Harris is keen to reach voters through new policy proposals appealing to Black men and plans to be interviewed by Fox News. Rogan's audience, which mostly consists of young men, could play a crucial role, especially in swing states.

(With inputs from agencies.)