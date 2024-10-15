Demographic Dangers: Vice President Dhankhar's Alarming Warning
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlights the severe threat posed by 'demographic disorder' in India, likening it to a nuclear bomb. He warns that strategic demographic shifts threaten democracy by turning regions into political strongholds. Dhankhar calls for ideological counter-actions against forces attacking India's cultural heritage.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised alarms about the 'growing threat of demographic disorder' in India, declaring it as severe in its potential consequences as a nuclear bomb. Speaking at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, he expressed concerns over 'demographic dislocation' transforming regions into political fortresses, rendering elections meaningless.
Dhankhar emphasized that while natural demographic changes are benign, strategic demographic alterations aimed at achieving specific objectives are frightening. He warned that if such changes are not addressed, they could become an existential threat to the nation.
The Vice President also took aim at elements he termed 'champions of anarchy', accusing them of sacrificing national unity for partisan gains. He called for an 'ideological and mental counter-attack' on these forces and urged for a cohesive society not divided by caste, creed, or cultural differences.
