Election Commission Announces Crucial Bypolls Across 15 States
The Election Commission has scheduled bypolls for two Lok Sabha seats, Wayanad and Nanded, and 48 assembly constituencies across 15 states. The polls follow significant political developments including the vacancies left by Rahul Gandhi and the deaths of sitting MPs. Elections are spread across two phases in November.
The Election Commission has declared bypolls for two pivotal Lok Sabha seats: Wayanad in Kerala and Nanded in Maharashtra, alongside 48 assembly constituencies spread across 15 states.
While bypolls for West Bengal's Basirhat seat and Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat await high court decisions on pending petitions, Wayanad and 47 assembly seats will face elections on November 13, synchronizing with phase one of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Nanded's bypolls, alongside the Kedarnath assembly seat, are slated for November 20, concurrent with the Maharashtra assembly polls and phase two of Jharkhand elections. The recent vacancies, due to Rahul Gandhi opting for Rae Bareli and others' deaths, include high-profile candidacies like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad.
