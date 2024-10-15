BJP's High Stakes Battle: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls

The BJP, fresh off its triumphant performance in the Haryana polls, now focuses on solidifying its political sway in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. The ruling party intends to counter the INDIA bloc, leveraging regional alliances and strategists to regain momentum after a lukewarm outcome in the Lok Sabha polls.

A potential victor in these upcoming state assemblies would signify a decisive edge for the BJP's National Democratic Alliance, potentially dispelling concerns over its recent political standing. However, a revitalized opposition performance could signal a resurgence in their ranks following setbacks in Haryana.

Maharashtra, a crucial battleground with significant Lok Sabha seats, witnesses the BJP's strategic maneuvering against the Congress and its allies. In Jharkhand, the BJP faces challenges from the Hemant Soren-led opposition. As the election dates draw near, internal dynamics and strategic alliances will be the focal points

(With inputs from agencies.)