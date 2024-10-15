Vice President Warns of Demographic Threats Shaping Political Fortresses

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, aligning with the sentiments of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, raised alarm over the growing demographic disorder in India, equating its potential consequences with that of a nuclear bomb. He argued that this strategic demographic shift is transforming regions into political fortresses, undermining the essence of democratic elections.

Speaking in Jaipur, the Vice President drew attention to how certain areas have become impenetrable strongholds, thereby threatening India's democratic spirit. Dhankhar emphasized the significance of addressing this alarming trend that endangers the country's civilisational ethos and values, alluding to nations that have lost identity due to such demographic upheavals.

He stressed the need for an ideological and mental counteraction against forces attacking the shared cultural heritage, urging a rise in national unity. Dhankhar warned against the threat from 'champions of anarchy' sacrificing national interests for personal gains and called for a cohesive society to keep Bharat a stabilising global force.

(With inputs from agencies.)