Senate's Crucial Vote: The Political Turmoil Surrounding Deputy President Gachagua

This week, Kenya's High Court decided not to halt the impending Senate impeachment vote concerning Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Justice Chacha Mwita postponed a verdict, directing the case to the chief justice for a panel deliberation. Gachagua faces impeachment following a parliamentary decision citing alleged ethnic incitement and misappropriation of funds.

The deputy president argues the charges are politically motivated, amidst reports of friction with President William Ruto. Despite these developments, Ruto, who reshuffled his cabinet amid opposition integration after protests, has yet to address the impeachment publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)