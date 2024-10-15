Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Student's Fatal Leap in Mumbai

Sagar Ramkumar Gupta, a 21-year-old engineering student and nephew of former BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta, allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai. Despite no suicide note found, police investigate potential causes with insights from his college friends. The tragedy unfolded in the Ambujwadi area of Andheri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Student's Fatal Leap in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai was gripped by tragedy as Sagar Ramkumar Gupta, a 21-year-old engineering student and the nephew of former BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta, reportedly took his own life by jumping from the sixth floor of his residential building. The incident occurred in the Ambujwadi area of Andheri (East) on a somber Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities from the Andheri police station, Sagar, who resided on the seventh floor of the Hari Darshan building, returned home from college, bypassed conversation with family, and proceeded to his fatal leap. Witnesses discovered his body and promptly informed the police. Despite rushed efforts to transport him to a nearby hospital, Sagar was declared dead upon arrival.

Absent of a suicide note, investigators are delving into potential stressors, planning to speak with Sagar's college peers to better understand if depression or other factors led to this drastic decision. The incident underscores the importance of addressing mental health issues amongst students and youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024