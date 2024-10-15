Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Student's Fatal Leap in Mumbai

Mumbai was gripped by tragedy as Sagar Ramkumar Gupta, a 21-year-old engineering student and the nephew of former BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta, reportedly took his own life by jumping from the sixth floor of his residential building. The incident occurred in the Ambujwadi area of Andheri (East) on a somber Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities from the Andheri police station, Sagar, who resided on the seventh floor of the Hari Darshan building, returned home from college, bypassed conversation with family, and proceeded to his fatal leap. Witnesses discovered his body and promptly informed the police. Despite rushed efforts to transport him to a nearby hospital, Sagar was declared dead upon arrival.

Absent of a suicide note, investigators are delving into potential stressors, planning to speak with Sagar's college peers to better understand if depression or other factors led to this drastic decision. The incident underscores the importance of addressing mental health issues amongst students and youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)