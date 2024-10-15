EU's Renewed Stance on Migration: Tightening Borders and Striking Deals

The European Commission is set to propose new measures aimed at tightening the European Union's migration policies in response to the growing political and security concerns across the continent.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU's executive branch, wrote to leaders gathered for a migration summit, emphasizing a list of ten crucial points the Commission aims to address in its upcoming term starting December 1. Although irregular arrivals in Europe have decreased since the peak migration crisis of 2015, the issue continues to sway election outcomes and fuel far-right sentiments. Germany and other member states have reintroduced border controls, reflecting the sensitive nature of migration as a political topic.

The EU's Migration Pact, a comprehensive framework agreed in May, is set for full implementation by 2026, but von der Leyen urges acceleration of key aspects to better manage asylum processes and close security loopholes. Proposed diplomatic efforts involve forging new agreements with countries such as Egypt and Morocco to curb migration flows, and establishing return hubs beyond EU borders, drawing from recent Italy-Albania cooperation models.

(With inputs from agencies.)