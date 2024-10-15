Kenya's Political Drama: The Gachagua Impeachment Saga

Kenya's courts refused to halt the imminent Senate vote on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, allowing parliamentary proceedings to continue. Gachagua was accused of fostering ethnic discord among other offenses.

Legal challenges have been unsuccessful in stopping the impeachment, with Justice Chacha Mwita escalating one case to the chief justice for further examination. Another judicial panel withheld immediate orders against parliament.

Gachagua claims the charges are baseless and politically motivated. President Ruto's cabinet reshuffle, amid shifting political alliances, adds to the tension, although he remains silent on the impeachment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)