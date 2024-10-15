Left Menu

Kenya's Political Drama: The Gachagua Impeachment Saga

Kenya's courts permitted the Senate vote on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment despite legal challenges. Accused of ethnic hatred and embezzlement, Gachagua faces potential removal as political tensions grow. President Ruto's new alliances and cabinet reshuffle intensify political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:36 IST
Kenya's courts refused to halt the imminent Senate vote on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, allowing parliamentary proceedings to continue. Gachagua was accused of fostering ethnic discord among other offenses.

Legal challenges have been unsuccessful in stopping the impeachment, with Justice Chacha Mwita escalating one case to the chief justice for further examination. Another judicial panel withheld immediate orders against parliament.

Gachagua claims the charges are baseless and politically motivated. President Ruto's cabinet reshuffle, amid shifting political alliances, adds to the tension, although he remains silent on the impeachment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

