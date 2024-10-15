Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Makes Electoral Debut in Wayanad: Congress Gears Up for Crucial Battle

The Election Commission has announced a bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, marking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's possible entry into Parliament. This development follows Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain Rae Bareli and vacate Wayanad, allowing Priyanka to make her electoral debut amidst political challenges.

The Election Commission's announcement of a bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat sets the stage for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, to potentially enter Parliament, five years after entering active politics.

Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in the Kerala constituency follows Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain his Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, leaving Wayanad open for his sister's political debut. Her participation marks a historic moment, putting three Gandhi family members in Parliament concurrently if she wins.

Amidst the backdrop of recent Congress defeats and electoral challenges, Priyanka's entrance into the fray promises an intriguing political journey as she takes on a significant role in reviving her party's standing.

