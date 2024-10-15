Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Links Under Scrutiny
Brazilian federal police are expected to finalize an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro by November, regarding his potential connections to an attempted coup following his 2022 election loss. Evidence suggests Bolsonaro's involvement in drafting a decree to challenge the election outcome.
Brazil's federal police are on track to wrap up their investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro by November, focusing on his possible connections to a coup attempt following his defeat in the 2022 election, as confirmed by a source with insider knowledge.
The investigation zeroes in on evidence suggesting Bolsonaro's involvement in crafting a draft decree aimed at overturning the election results, bolstered by search and seizure operations carried out by the federal investigators.
Although Bolsonaro's legal team has yet to provide any comments, the ex-president has consistently maintained his innocence regarding the allegations.
