Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Links Under Scrutiny

Brazilian federal police are expected to finalize an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro by November, regarding his potential connections to an attempted coup following his 2022 election loss. Evidence suggests Bolsonaro's involvement in drafting a decree to challenge the election outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:26 IST
Bolsonaro's Alleged Coup Links Under Scrutiny
probe
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's federal police are on track to wrap up their investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro by November, focusing on his possible connections to a coup attempt following his defeat in the 2022 election, as confirmed by a source with insider knowledge.

The investigation zeroes in on evidence suggesting Bolsonaro's involvement in crafting a draft decree aimed at overturning the election results, bolstered by search and seizure operations carried out by the federal investigators.

Although Bolsonaro's legal team has yet to provide any comments, the ex-president has consistently maintained his innocence regarding the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024