Left Menu

Kapil Sibal Critiques Election Commission, Calls for Urgent Reform

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has criticized the Election Commission as a failed institution, claiming it hasn't fulfilled its constitutional responsibilities. He stressed the importance of addressing the public's lack of faith in the Commission, highlighting voting irregularities and suggesting urgent reforms to protect democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:26 IST
Kapil Sibal Critiques Election Commission, Calls for Urgent Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has sharply criticized the Election Commission, labeling it both "dysfunctional" and a "failed institution." According to Sibal, a significant portion of the public has lost faith in the poll body, citing its failure to act according to constitutional duties.

In an interview, Sibal underscored the urgency of addressing the lack of confidence in the Election Commission to preserve democratic integrity. He pointed to issues such as voter list irregularities as evidence of a compromised electoral process.

Sibal's comments align with complaints from the Congress and INDIA bloc regarding voter roll imperfections. In response, the Election Commission is engaging all-party meetings and considering measures like linking voter cards with Aadhaar to enhance electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025