Kapil Sibal Critiques Election Commission, Calls for Urgent Reform

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has sharply criticized the Election Commission, labeling it both "dysfunctional" and a "failed institution." According to Sibal, a significant portion of the public has lost faith in the poll body, citing its failure to act according to constitutional duties.

In an interview, Sibal underscored the urgency of addressing the lack of confidence in the Election Commission to preserve democratic integrity. He pointed to issues such as voter list irregularities as evidence of a compromised electoral process.

Sibal's comments align with complaints from the Congress and INDIA bloc regarding voter roll imperfections. In response, the Election Commission is engaging all-party meetings and considering measures like linking voter cards with Aadhaar to enhance electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)