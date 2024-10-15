Left Menu

U.S. Urges Israel for Better Humanitarian Aid Flow to Gaza

U.S. officials Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin addressed a letter to Israel urging improved humanitarian aid to Gaza. The State Department expressed confidence that assistance can reach Gaza despite challenges. They emphasized the need for Israel to implement changes, highlighting legal implications and U.S. expectations for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have issued a formal communication to Israel, expressing Washington's urgent concerns regarding the insufficient levels of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza. This was disclosed by the State Department on Tuesday.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized during a press briefing that delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza is feasible and that current bureaucratic and logistical hurdles can be overcome.

Miller added that Washington is seeking further adjustments from the Israeli government. Failure to implement the requested changes could trigger consequences under U.S. law, and the U.S. remains hopeful for a positive response from Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

