Unveiling Gaza's 'Humanitarian City': Controversy and Complexities

A controversial Israeli proposal to move displaced Palestinians to a 'humanitarian city' within Gaza has become a hot topic among politicians, with opposing views voiced on its potential implications. Critics liken the plan to ethnic cleansing, sparking debates over its feasibility and potential impact on Gaza's population.

Initiated by Defence Minister Israel Katz and discussed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with key defense officials, the plan envisions the creation of an area free of Hamas influence and managed by international forces. However, concerns over the legal and logistical complexities have led to resistance from various quarters, including opposition political figures and media.

While some describe the proposal as a tactical maneuver to pressure Hamas amidst ceasefire negotiations, others fear it could become a forced relocation strategy. The plan's financial implications and approach continue to attract scrutiny, with advocates emphasizing its security benefits against Hamas control.

(With inputs from agencies.)