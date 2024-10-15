Left Menu

Kamala Harris Gains Slight Edge in Presidential Race

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris leading Republican Donald Trump by three percentage points in the presidential race. Voter enthusiasm seems higher compared to the 2020 election, with more people certain to vote. Harris is favored for healthcare and handling political extremism while Trump leads in economic issues.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holds a narrow 3-point lead over Republican Donald Trump as the two battle closely in the race for the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals.

Voter enthusiasm appears heightened compared to the November 2020 election. In the latest poll, 78% of registered voters, including 86% of Democrats and 81% of Republicans, said they were 'completely certain' they would vote, marking an increase from previous figures.

Harris gains support as the preferred candidate for healthcare and handling political extremism, although Trump's economic acumen is recognized as superior. The poll surveyed 938 adults nationwide, of which 807 are registered voters, 769 of whom are likely to turn out on Election Day.

