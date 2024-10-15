Kamala Harris Gains Slight Edge in Presidential Race

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holds a narrow 3-point lead over Republican Donald Trump as the two battle closely in the race for the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals.

Voter enthusiasm appears heightened compared to the November 2020 election. In the latest poll, 78% of registered voters, including 86% of Democrats and 81% of Republicans, said they were 'completely certain' they would vote, marking an increase from previous figures.

Harris gains support as the preferred candidate for healthcare and handling political extremism, although Trump's economic acumen is recognized as superior. The poll surveyed 938 adults nationwide, of which 807 are registered voters, 769 of whom are likely to turn out on Election Day.

