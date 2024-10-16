Harris Ramps Up Efforts to Reconnect with Black Voters Amid Criticism

In a candid interview on Tuesday, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris addressed her controversial prosecutorial record and detailed plans for marijuana decriminalization and police reform to bolster support among Black men. Speaking with radio host Charlamagne tha God in Detroit, Harris insisted she remains one of the most progressive prosecutors on marijuana cases.

Confronted with the challenge of misinformation spread by the Trump team targeting Black voters, Harris underscored the importance of passing the George Floyd Policing Act despite congressional divides. She emphasized her commitment to electing supportive legislators and refrained from commenting on Attorney General Merrick Garland's actions regarding Trump.

Harris' campaign targets waning Black male voter support with economic proposals, aiming to regain ground in key battleground states. She will engage with conservative audiences on Fox News and is considering joining Joe Rogan's podcast. Harris continues to target key demographics during her media blitz as she campaigns in Detroit.

(With inputs from agencies.)