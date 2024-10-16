Defamation Showdown: Mark Robinson vs. CNN

In a dramatic turn of events, North Carolina's Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson has launched a $50 million defamation suit against CNN. The lawsuit alleges the network inaccurately reported that Robinson referred to himself as a 'black Nazi' on a pornography website over a decade ago.

The legal challenge, filed in Wake County's Superior Court, accuses CNN of executing a 'malicious hit job' to undermine Robinson's election campaign. The report, which Robinson labels as false and unverifiable, allegedly aims to sabotage his chances against Democratic opponent Josh Stein.

At a press conference, Robinson denounced the coverage as political interference, asserting it as one of the state's gravest instances of media manipulation. With backing from high-profile attorney Jesse Binnall and former President Donald Trump, Robinson's legal battle against CNN captures significant national attention.

