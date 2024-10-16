Left Menu

Defamation Showdown: Mark Robinson vs. CNN

Mark Robinson, North Carolina's GOP gubernatorial candidate, filed a $50 million defamation suit against CNN, denying allegations he made offensive comments on a pornography website. Robinson claims the report, intended to damage his election chances, is based on unverifiable and malicious data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 04:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 04:38 IST
Defamation Showdown: Mark Robinson vs. CNN

In a dramatic turn of events, North Carolina's Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson has launched a $50 million defamation suit against CNN. The lawsuit alleges the network inaccurately reported that Robinson referred to himself as a 'black Nazi' on a pornography website over a decade ago.

The legal challenge, filed in Wake County's Superior Court, accuses CNN of executing a 'malicious hit job' to undermine Robinson's election campaign. The report, which Robinson labels as false and unverifiable, allegedly aims to sabotage his chances against Democratic opponent Josh Stein.

At a press conference, Robinson denounced the coverage as political interference, asserting it as one of the state's gravest instances of media manipulation. With backing from high-profile attorney Jesse Binnall and former President Donald Trump, Robinson's legal battle against CNN captures significant national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024