Tensions Rise as India-Canada Diplomatic Rift Escalates

In a sharp critique of India's foreign policy strategy, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain has voiced concerns over what he sees as significant deviations that have led to strained relationships with neighboring countries. Hussain emphasized the urgency of establishing a national policy that involves opposition parties, following the recent diplomatic fallout with Canada.

The diplomatic crisis between India and Canada intensified after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed Indian government agents were implicated in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India has dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and "politically motivated." This confrontation arose as Canada cited credible intelligence linking India to Nijjar's assassination outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia in June 2023.

This diplomatic standoff escalated further on Monday when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including top officials, related to this investigation. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Canada's Acting High Commissioner in India. The Indian government has strongly rejected any suggestions of its diplomats being involved, denouncing Canada's claims as politically driven accusations by Prime Minister Trudeau's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)