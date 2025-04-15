Diplomatic Tensions Rise: France and Algeria Exchange Expulsions

France is set to expel 12 Algerian diplomatic officials, signaling an escalation in diplomatic tensions between Paris and Algiers, according to the French presidential palace's announcement on Tuesday.

This comes in direct response to Algeria's decision on Monday to expel 12 French officials, a move justified by Algeria's foreign affairs ministry as a retaliation for the arrest of an Algerian consular official in France amid a kidnapping investigation.

Adding another layer to the unfolding diplomatic spat, the French ambassador to Algiers has been summoned back to France for consultations, highlighting the growing rift between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)