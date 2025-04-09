Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Russia and Romania in Tit-for-Tat Expulsions

In a move emblematic of escalating diplomatic tensions, Russia announced the expulsion of two military diplomats from the Romanian Embassy. This decision follows Romania's expulsion of two Russian diplomats last month, reflecting the increasingly common practice of mutual diplomatic expulsions amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the Romanian action as baseless, delivering a notice to the embassy's deputy head of mission, Liliana Burda. They declared the Romanian defense attaché and his assistant persona non grata, echoing similar accusations Romania had made against Russian diplomats.

The situation has been further complicated by claims from Russia's foreign intelligence service, suggesting interference by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Romania's presidential election process, adding another layer to the strain on diplomatic relations.

