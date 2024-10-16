Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Set to Lead Jammu & Kashmir Again

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, is preparing for his swearing-in ceremony, signaling a return to elected governance in the region. This marks the first government formation since the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders across political spectrums gather to witness this significant event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:45 IST
Omar Abdullah Set to Lead Jammu & Kashmir Again
CM-designate Omar Abdullah offers prayers at the grave of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, poised to become the Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, paid respects to his grandfather, "Sher-e-Kashmir" Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, at his grave in Srinagar on Wednesday. Sheikh Abdullah was a pivotal figure in Kashmir's political history, serving as the first Prime Minister and later, as Chief Minister.

Addressing the media post-prayers, Abdullah emphasized the urgent need to restore hope and trust among the region's citizens. He expressed a commitment to being a voice for the people, neglected for years, and pledged to collaborate with the central government to revitalize the area's statehood.

The forthcoming ceremony will take place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administering the oath. This event unfolds against the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir's transition to a Union Territory and the conclusion of presidential rule.

This inauguration holds historical significance as it represents the first elected government following the 2019 reorganization. Abdullah, who governed the erstwhile state from 2009 to 2015, steps into leadership once again with a team of seasoned politicians, aiming to address long-standing challenges.

The transition follows the BJP's 2018 withdrawal from an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, leading to the imposition of presidential rule. The restoration of elected rule post-recent elections is a pivotal step for the region's political landscape.

Prominent leaders from the INDIA Bloc, including Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Supriya Sule, and Kanimozhi, have convened in Srinagar to participate in the ceremonial proceedings, highlighting the event's cross-party significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024