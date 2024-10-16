Omar Abdullah Set to Lead Jammu & Kashmir Again
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister-designate of Jammu and Kashmir, is preparing for his swearing-in ceremony, signaling a return to elected governance in the region. This marks the first government formation since the abrogation of Article 370. Leaders across political spectrums gather to witness this significant event.
Omar Abdullah, poised to become the Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, paid respects to his grandfather, "Sher-e-Kashmir" Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, at his grave in Srinagar on Wednesday. Sheikh Abdullah was a pivotal figure in Kashmir's political history, serving as the first Prime Minister and later, as Chief Minister.
Addressing the media post-prayers, Abdullah emphasized the urgent need to restore hope and trust among the region's citizens. He expressed a commitment to being a voice for the people, neglected for years, and pledged to collaborate with the central government to revitalize the area's statehood.
The forthcoming ceremony will take place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administering the oath. This event unfolds against the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir's transition to a Union Territory and the conclusion of presidential rule.
This inauguration holds historical significance as it represents the first elected government following the 2019 reorganization. Abdullah, who governed the erstwhile state from 2009 to 2015, steps into leadership once again with a team of seasoned politicians, aiming to address long-standing challenges.
The transition follows the BJP's 2018 withdrawal from an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, leading to the imposition of presidential rule. The restoration of elected rule post-recent elections is a pivotal step for the region's political landscape.
Prominent leaders from the INDIA Bloc, including Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Supriya Sule, and Kanimozhi, have convened in Srinagar to participate in the ceremonial proceedings, highlighting the event's cross-party significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
