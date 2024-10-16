Mahathir Mohamad Hospitalized Yet Again: A Respiratory Concern

Mahathir Mohamad, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia, has been hospitalized due to a respiratory infection. His office confirmed the news on Wednesday following media reports that Mahathir missed a court hearing related to a defamation case he filed.

The 99-year-old statesman, who has a history of heart problems, has undergone multiple bypass surgeries and experienced recurring hospital visits. His latest admission occurred on Tuesday evening for a persistent cough linked to a lower respiratory tract infection, leading to a medical leave until October 25.

Mahathir, who initially served as Malaysia's prime minister from 1981 to 2003, returned to power in 2018 after a significant electoral victory. However, his coalition failed within two years due to internal conflicts, marking another chapter in his long political journey.

