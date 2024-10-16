Mahathir Mohamad Hospitalized Yet Again: A Respiratory Concern
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, aged 99, hospitalized for a respiratory infection, resulting in a postponed court hearing in his defamation case. Known for his heart issues, Mahathir will be on medical leave until October 25. His repeated health complications raise concerns about his political engagements.
Mahathir Mohamad, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia, has been hospitalized due to a respiratory infection. His office confirmed the news on Wednesday following media reports that Mahathir missed a court hearing related to a defamation case he filed.
The 99-year-old statesman, who has a history of heart problems, has undergone multiple bypass surgeries and experienced recurring hospital visits. His latest admission occurred on Tuesday evening for a persistent cough linked to a lower respiratory tract infection, leading to a medical leave until October 25.
Mahathir, who initially served as Malaysia's prime minister from 1981 to 2003, returned to power in 2018 after a significant electoral victory. However, his coalition failed within two years due to internal conflicts, marking another chapter in his long political journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
