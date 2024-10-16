Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Returns as J&K Chief Minister in Historic Swearing-In

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister, marking the first elected government since 2019's abrogation of Article 370. A third-generation Abdullah in this role, he leads a coalition with Congress. The National Conference secured 42 seats, with the backing of prominent INDIA Bloc leaders.

Updated: 16-10-2024 12:00 IST
Omar Abdullah Returns as J&K Chief Minister in Historic Swearing-In
Omar Abdullah
In a historic turn of events, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. This marks the formation of the first elected government in the region since 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370.

Administered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony was attended by key figures from the INDIA Bloc, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mehbooba Mufti. Abdullah's return to leadership signals the continuation of his family's political legacy, being the third generation to hold this influential position.

In the recent elections, the National Conference emerged victorious in 42 of the 90 seats, with Congress as their pre-poll ally securing additional support. Together, these partners maintain a majority in the assembly, paving the way for Abdullah's coalition government in the once bifurcated state, now union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

