India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions: UK Backs Canada's Judicial System

The UK supports Canada's judicial system in the India-Canada diplomatic row regarding the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India's cooperation is seen as essential following Canada's allegations against Indian government agents. The Five Eyes alliance keeps communication open amidst the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada continue to escalate as the United Kingdom has expressed its confidence in Canada's judicial system amidst ongoing investigations.

The dispute began when Canada alleged Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India firmly rejected these claims, attributing them to political motivations.

The UK, part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, remains in close contact with Canada, urging India's cooperation with the legal processes as the next logical step in addressing the 'serious developments' under investigation.

