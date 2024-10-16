Omar Abdullah's Historic Comeback in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah's political journey saw a remarkable turnaround, transforming from a defeated candidate in June's Lok Sabha polls to the celebrated chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir's union territory. This victory marks Abdullah's second term and continues his family's political dynasty as the third Abdullah generation in regional power.

In an emphatic electoral performance, the National Conference (NC), led by Abdullah, clinched 42 out of 90 assembly seats, joining forces with pre-poll ally Congress to secure a majority. Support from Independents and the lone AAP member further strengthened the NC-Congress alliance.

Abdullah's win reflects a surge of support for the NC following the 2019 reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir. The administration of his oath by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the swearing-in of five ministers underscore the new government's focus on leadership representation from both Kashmir Valley and Jammu regions.

