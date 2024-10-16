Left Menu

Congress Faces Internal Turmoil Over Youth Candidate Selection

Discontent is brewing within the Congress party regarding the selection of Rahul Mamkootathil as the Youth Congress candidate for the Palakkad bypoll. P Sarin expressed dissatisfaction, suggesting the decision was influenced by a few individuals. Sarin wrote to Congress leaders highlighting the implications of this candidate choice.

  • Country:
  • India

Internal tensions are rising within the Congress party over the appointment of Rahul Mamkootathil as the candidate for the Palakkad Assembly bypoll. This development has sparked notable unrest, particularly from KPCC Digital Media convenor P Sarin.

Sarin publicly criticized the decision-making process, reflecting widespread disapproval. The bypoll is necessitated following Shafi Parambil's exit after winning a Lok Sabha seat from Vatakara.

Sarin has appealed for a candidate review, warning that neglecting internal voices may lead to a political fallout akin to Haryana's experience. Meanwhile, Mamkootathil downplayed the criticism, emphasizing ongoing friendship with Sarin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

