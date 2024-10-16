Left Menu

Rachel Reeves: Navigating Fiscal Challenges with Strategic Decisions

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is planning tax hikes and spending cuts totaling 40 billion pounds to address a significant budget gap, which exceeds previous forecasts. The situation requires strategic fiscal measures while avoiding VAT, income tax, and social security tax hikes, amid contrasting accounts from the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:13 IST
Rachel Reeves

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is considering introducing tax increases and spending reductions amounting to approximately 40 billion pounds ($52 billion) to address a significant budget shortfall. This comes after she identified a "big gap" in the budget, according to two government sources.

Last week, the non-partisan Institute for Fiscal Studies suggested Reeves might need to propose a 25 billion pound tax hike to bolster public services in her first budget statement since Labour's election victory in July. Reeves, however, indicated in a New Statesman interview that the situation is more dire, pointing to a 22 billion pound financial gap highlighted by the government in July.

During a Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ministerial team meeting, Reeves emphasized the necessity of filling a 22 billion pound deficit merely to sustain public service levels. The Labour spokesperson indicated this would necessitate challenging decisions on spending, welfare, and taxes, while underscoring that the budget aims to fulfill key spending commitments, such as enhancing the National Health Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

