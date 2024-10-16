Left Menu

Maharashtra's Voter Surge: A Rising Influence Ahead of Assembly Polls

Maharashtra's registered voters have increased by nearly 70 lakh since the 2019 assembly elections, reaching over 9.63 crore. The upcoming assembly elections on November 20 will see over 1 lakh polling booths. Recently sparked controversies include the use of communal terms like 'vote jihad.'

The number of registered voters in Maharashtra has surged by nearly 70 lakh, rising from 8.94 crore during the 2019 assembly elections to 9.63 crore, according to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam.

The upcoming state assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, will witness an increase in polling booths from 96,654 in 2019 to 1,00,186 this year, addressing the surge in voter registration.

Amid preparations, controversies have emerged with terms like 'vote jihad' being scrutinized. The Election Commission has warned of strict action against communal rhetoric that could disrupt electoral integrity, intensifying the political discourse within the state.

