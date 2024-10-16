Political Shuffle: High-Stakes Withdrawal in Milkipur
Baba Gorakhnath, a former BJP MLA, has withdrawn his petition challenging Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad's election from the Milkipur assembly constituency. This move clears the way for the by-election after Prasad's election to the Lok Sabha created a vacancy. The petition had highlighted issues with Prasad's nomination papers.
In a significant political development, former BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath has taken steps to withdraw his legal challenge against Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad's victory in the Milkipur assembly constituency during the 2022 elections.
The withdrawal comes as the Milkipur seat was left vacant after Prasad's election to the Lok Sabha, prompting the Election Commission to announce bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, excluding Milkipur due to pending legal proceedings.
The legal challenge hinged on alleged discrepancies in Prasad's nomination process, particularly regarding the authentication of documents. Nonetheless, Gorakhnath's decision now facilitates the by-election process, with the Samajwadi Party naming Ajit Parades, son of Awadhesh Prasad, as their candidate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
